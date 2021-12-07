Step Finance (STEP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.09 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.54 or 0.08510389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.23 or 1.00813480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

