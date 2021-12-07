Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) PT Raised to C$3.50

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.
About Steppe Gold
