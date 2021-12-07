Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) PT Raised to C$3.50

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

