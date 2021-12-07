Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

NYSE:EQR opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in Equity Residential by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

