Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.76.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -238.68 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

