Stock Repurchase Program Initiated by Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Board of Directors

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,844. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.