Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 23,732 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,617% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,382 call options.

Shares of RETA opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.