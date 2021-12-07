StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

