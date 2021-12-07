StoneX Group Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

