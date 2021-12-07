StoneX Group Inc. Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

