StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.61 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.