StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Diego Rotsztain Purchases 1,214 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.