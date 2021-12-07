StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UNP opened at $246.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.28 and a 200 day moving average of $222.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76.
In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.