StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $246.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.28 and a 200 day moving average of $222.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

