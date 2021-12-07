StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

