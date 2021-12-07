Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400,981 shares of company stock valued at $180,596,529. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

