Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 433 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

