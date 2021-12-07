Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.