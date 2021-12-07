Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 11,975 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.