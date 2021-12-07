Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 266,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 101,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

