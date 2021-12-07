Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Truist cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

