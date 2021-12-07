Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 677,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.62%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

