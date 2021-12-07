Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,421 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

