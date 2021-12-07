Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $288.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.55. 1,580,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,378. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.65. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

