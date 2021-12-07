Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.32.
SYK opened at $254.41 on Monday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
