Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.32.

SYK opened at $254.41 on Monday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

