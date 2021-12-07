Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMU.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

