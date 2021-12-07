Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

