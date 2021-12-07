Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. However, the pandemic-induced oil price weakness meant that Suncor could not make it through 2020 unscathed. Suncor had to slash its capital expenditure budget, translating into lower production. The company's oil price sensitivity and pipeline limitations in Canada are other negatives in the Suncor story. Hence, the firm warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of SU opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

