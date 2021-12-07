Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,229 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 131.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $952.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 5.67. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

