SuperCoin Price Down 25.8% This Week (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $138,213.45 and approximately $4.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 54,084,738 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

