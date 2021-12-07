Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Up to $44.84

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.84, but opened at $47.67. Surmodics shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $643.11 million, a PE ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.33.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $163,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 248.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.