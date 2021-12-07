Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Brian Mangano Purchases 912,132 Shares

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) insider Brian Mangano bought 912,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,242.64 ($12,846.93).

Brian Mangano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Brian Mangano acquired 427,376 shares of Swift Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,257.02 ($7,223.26).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Brian Mangano purchased 500,000 shares of Swift Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,450.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

