Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $104.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

