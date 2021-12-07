Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. 3,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

