Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Sells $25,100.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYPR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,510. The company has a market cap of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.59. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

