Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.43.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Sysco stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 213,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

