T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Trimmed by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

