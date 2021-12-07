TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TRP opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

