TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Head-To-Head Survey

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sutro Biopharma and TCR2 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.79%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.11, suggesting a potential upside of 430.55%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and TCR2 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 16.84 -$32.13 million ($2.94) -5.29 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.46) -2.08

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -213.36% -37.80% -31.34% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -29.64% -26.68%

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Sutro Biopharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.