TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of T stock opened at C$29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.23.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.