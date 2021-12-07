TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Shares of T stock opened at C$29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.23.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.