Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.75

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TMPL stock opened at GBX 1,126 ($14.93) on Tuesday. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 654.50 ($8.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,182 ($15.67). The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of £746.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,082.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,085.58.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.