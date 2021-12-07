Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.75

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TMPL stock opened at GBX 1,126 ($14.93) on Tuesday. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 654.50 ($8.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,182 ($15.67). The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of £746.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,082.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,085.58.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.