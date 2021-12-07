Ten Lifestyle Group’s (TENG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.41) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TENG stock opened at GBX 99.94 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £83.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.95 ($1.54).

In other news, insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £78,000 ($103,434.56). Also, insider Alex Cheatle acquired 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £20,082.05 ($26,630.49).

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

