Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $1,009.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $992.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $788.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.57.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,834,637 shares of company stock worth $3,089,012,816. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

