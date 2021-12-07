TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

NYSE:D traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.35. 45,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

