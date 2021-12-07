TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. 27,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

