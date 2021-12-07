TFG Advisers LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.46. 120,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

