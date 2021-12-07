TFG Advisers LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,170,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 373.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,402 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 175.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX remained flat at $$3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 554,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,834. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

