TFG Advisers LLC Has $943,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,764,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $251.80. 5,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,785. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.59 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.00 and a 200 day moving average of $243.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

