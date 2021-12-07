The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Investec

Investec initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKGFF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

BKGFF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

