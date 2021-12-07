The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

