The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 338.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. 174,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,586,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

