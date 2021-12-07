The Cooper Companies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.34 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $399.97 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $337.40 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.91 and its 200 day moving average is $412.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Amundi purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after acquiring an additional 288,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.